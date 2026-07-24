Kiev’s latest round of leadership changes include the removal of Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov, followed by his rival Commander-in-Chief General Aleksander ‘The Butcher’ Syrsky, as Zelensky responded to coordinated protests this week.

Ukraine’s new commander, Major General Mikhail Drapaty, has a long history of war crimes accusations, as he oversaw the targeting of civilians in the Donbass in the post-Maidan era.

Irish Journalist Chay Bowes noted that it doesn’t matter who Zelensky chooses to lead the Ukrainian forces: the outcome remains the same, as Russia’s war of attrition continues, and the NATO alliance keeps Kiev on life support with no ability to change the balance of power on the battlefield.



Follow Chay Bowes on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

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