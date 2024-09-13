Activists Omali Yeshitela, Penny Hess and Jesse Nevel of the Uhuru movement were found NOT Guilty of acting as agents of a foreign government. They were found guilty of "conspiracy" to act as unregistered Russian agents—the lesser charge that carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.

James Fauntleroy, a Journalist and Host of the Jaybefaunt Show, noted that from FBI raids to the seizing of their devices, the 'Uhuru Three' have been treated like violent criminals by a federal government who insisted that their criticism of the U.S. must have come directly from Vladimir Putin, himself.

