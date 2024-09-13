Uhuru Activists Guilty of 'Conspiracy,' NOT Guilty as 'Russian Foreign Agents' w/ James Fauntleroy
Activists Omali Yeshitela, Penny Hess and Jesse Nevel of the Uhuru movement were found NOT Guilty of acting as agents of a foreign government. They were found guilty of "conspiracy" to act as unregistered Russian agents—the lesser charge that carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.
James Fauntleroy, a Journalist and Host of the Jaybefaunt Show, noted that from FBI raids to the seizing of their devices, the 'Uhuru Three' have been treated like violent criminals by a federal government who insisted that their criticism of the U.S. must have come directly from Vladimir Putin, himself.
The USA used accuse the Soviets of “show trials” of dissidents. Here we have an FBI and DOJ show trial of US dissidents with the Uhru trial. Chant down Babylon!