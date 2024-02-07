Journalist Tucker Carlson confirmed that he is in Moscow to interview President Putin, years after he alleged that his attempt to secure an interview with the Russian leader was used in an NSA blackmail scheme while he was working for Fox News.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that the ridicule Carlson is getting from the mainstream press for even daring to give Putin a minute of air-time, shows you the sad state of "journalism" in the West today...

