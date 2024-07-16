Trump has announced that his 2024 running mate will be: JD Vance. While the Ohio senator has been critical of U.S. support for the war in Ukraine, he seems to think resources would be better spent on escalating tensions with China (trading one failing proxy war for another).

Vance is also aggressively pro-Israel and a hawk on Iran, and he has even criticized the Biden Administration for not doing enough to support Israel's genocidal war on the Palestinian people.

Moscow-based American Journalist Fiorella Isabel noted that while there is a demand for an anti-war candidate in the U.S., Washington's political system has made it impossible for anyone who truly challenges the establishment to make it to the White House.

