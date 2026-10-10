ZELENSKY PANICS as Trump Makes DIESEL Deal with RUSSIA, Says Ukraine Needs NEW LEADER

President Trump is now claiming that Ukraine “needs a new leader” who can make a deal with Russia, after he secured an agreement with President Putin for Moscow to supply more than 4 million tons of diesel to the global market, as the U.S. waives sanctions.
While Zelensky panics and criticizes the U.S. for buying Russian diesel at record-high prices, the EU is also doubling down and preparing to pass more anti-Russian sanctions.
So, Trump makes it look like he can make a deal with Moscow, makes Zelensky the “bad guy,” and puts pressure on Europe to further carry the torch in the proxy war against Russia… all while ignoring the fact that the U.S. is still supplying the satellite data for Kiev to carry out strikes on Russian oil refineries.
SOURCE LINKS:
10 Oct. 2026 - Trump says Ukraine should get a new president as he blames Zelenskyy for US diesel prices
9 Oct. 2026 - Trump strikes deal with Putin to supply Russian diesel to U.S. and global markets
10 Oct. 2026 - U.S. official: Trump cut deal with Putin after Zelensky ignored his requests
9 Oct. 2026 - Zelensky lashes out over US/Russia diesel deal
10 Oct. 2026 - Ukraine Peace Talks Sputter After Trump and Putin Strike Fuel Deal
10 Oct. 2026 - Axios: Witkoff and Kushner threatened to cut off intelligence sharing with Ukraine if Kiev continued striking Russian oil refineries
10 Oct. 2026 - Kaja Kallas on X: “Suspending sanctions on Russian diesel provides Moscow with more revenues to wage war. This is not the time to ease pressure on Russia, and Europe won’t. On Monday, EU Foreign Ministers intend to approve the biggest set of sanctions listings targeting Russia’s war machine since the start of the war.”
18 Sept. 2026 - Trump signs sweeping Russia sanctions bill, aiming to choke off funds for Moscow in Ukraine war
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