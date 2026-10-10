President Trump is now claiming that Ukraine “needs a new leader” who can make a deal with Russia, after he secured an agreement with President Putin for Moscow to supply more than 4 million tons of diesel to the global market, as the U.S. waives sanctions.

While Zelensky panics and criticizes the U.S. for buying Russian diesel at record-high prices, the EU is also doubling down and preparing to pass more anti-Russian sanctions.

So, Trump makes it look like he can make a deal with Moscow, makes Zelensky the “bad guy,” and puts pressure on Europe to further carry the torch in the proxy war against Russia… all while ignoring the fact that the U.S. is still supplying the satellite data for Kiev to carry out strikes on Russian oil refineries.

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