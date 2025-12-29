Ukrainian DRONES Target Putin's Home – Trump, Zelensky Talks All THEATRE | Chay Bowes

Russia is vowing that it will respond, and its response will NOT be diplomatic, after Kiev targeted Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region with 91 long-range kamikaze drones. The attempted attack came hours after Trump and Zelensky met for in-person talks in Miami.

Irish Journalist Chay Bowes noted that while Trump claimed to be 95% of the way to a deal to end the war in Ukraine, the remaining 5% is filled with provisions Russia won’t accept. Not only is Russia not slowing down on the battlefield, but the pressure is on for Moscow to achieve all of its goals because: “Once bitten, twice shy, and NO deal is better than a BAD deal, when it comes to Ukraine.”



