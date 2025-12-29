Ukrainian DRONES Target Putin's Home – Trump, Zelensky Talks All THEATRE | Chay Bowes

Rachel Blevins

Russia is vowing that it will respond, and its response will NOT be diplomatic, after Kiev targeted Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region with 91 long-range kamikaze drones. The attempted attack came hours after Trump and Zelensky met for in-person talks in Miami.

Irish Journalist Chay Bowes noted that while Trump claimed to be 95% of the way to a deal to end the war in Ukraine, the remaining 5% is filled with provisions Russia won’t accept. Not only is Russia not slowing down on the battlefield, but the pressure is on for Moscow to achieve all of its goals because: “Once bitten, twice shy, and NO deal is better than a BAD deal, when it comes to Ukraine.”

