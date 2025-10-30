Beijing Will NOT Be Bullied: Trump BLINKS FIRST, Xi Flexes Rare Earth Control | KJ Noh

President Trump is calling his first in-person meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping “amazing” and a “12 out of 10,” despite the fact that it was the U.S. backing down from threats of 100% tariffs, in order to get China to agree to pause its restrictions on exports of certain rare earth minerals for a year.

KJ Noh, a geopolitical analyst and Co-Host of ‘The China Report’ on Breakthrough News, noted that Xi made it clear that “Beijing will not be bullied,” and he used China’s dominance over rare earth mineral refining to force Trump to “blink first,” as the two leaders agreed to essentially extend their current truce.

