Trump Needs to Know That War with Iran Would be a ‘Global Catastrophe’ –Seyed Mohammad Marandi

The Trump Admin is back to playing ‘Good Cop, Bad Cop’ as it claims it wants to pursue nuclear talks with Iran one day, and then threatens war with Iran the next.

In response, Iran’s supreme leader is warning that the Trump Admin’s threats “will get them nowhere,” as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards unveil new missile systems on three strategic islands in the Persian Gulf that can target nearby “enemy bases, vessels, and assets.”

Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that if the U.S. pursues war against Iran, it would “a war of self-destruction,” because it would not only send the U.S. into an economic depression from the impact on oil and gas supplies and prices… it would also create “a global catastrophe.”

