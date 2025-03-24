Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Trump Needs to Know That War with Iran Would be a ‘Global Catastrophe’ –Seyed Mohammad Marandi

Rachel Blevins
Mar 24, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

The Trump Admin is back to playing ‘Good Cop, Bad Cop’ as it claims it wants to pursue nuclear talks with Iran one day, and then threatens war with Iran the next.

In response, Iran’s supreme leader is warning that the Trump Admin’s threats “will get them nowhere,” as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards unveil new missile systems on three strategic islands in the Persian Gulf that can target nearby “enemy bases, vessels, and assets.”

Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that if the U.S. pursues war against Iran, it would “a war of self-destruction,” because it would not only send the U.S. into an economic depression from the impact on oil and gas supplies and prices… it would also create “a global catastrophe.”

Follow Prof. Marandi on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 28: Russia’s Four New Regions—Will the West Recognize Them, and Does It Matter?

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):

Rachel Blevins

P.O. Box 90313

Austin, TX 78709

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Recent Posts
SANCTIONED 28: Russia’s Four New Regions—Will the West Recognize Them, and Does It Matter?
  Rachel Blevins
Trump Proves Gaza Ceasefire Was Nothing More Than a Ploy to Rearm Israel, Expand Middle East Wars
  Rachel Blevins
Trump Wants Control of Ukraine's Power Plants As He Tries to Trap Russia in Ceasefire | Jim Jatras
  Rachel Blevins
Russia Sees Right Through Trump's Continuity of Agenda, Rush to Freeze Ukraine War | Brian Berletic
  Rachel Blevins
Putin, Trump Agree to LIMITED Ceasefire, as Russia Warns US Support Must STOP for Ukraine War to End
  Rachel Blevins
EU Pledges BILLIONS for HTS Gov't in Syria, Despite Ongoing ATTACKS on Minorities | Dan Kovalik
  Rachel Blevins and Daniel Kovalik
WAR with IRAN? Trump Issues New Threat as US BOMBS Yemen, Houthis Strike Back
  Rachel Blevins