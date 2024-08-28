Kamala Harris has apparently flip-flopped on yet another policy and is now showing support for more funding for the border wall she once criticized Trump for building. And this isn't the first time she claimed to support a policy that sounds awfully similar to Trump...

John Jackman, an American attorney and geopolitical analyst, noted that while Trump and Harris act as if they are each here to "save America," neither one is breaking the U.S. traditions that include corporate greed at home and a foreign policy of rampant imperialism abroad, which continue on no matter who is in the White House.

Follow John Jackman on X