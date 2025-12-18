‘NATO IS FINISHED’ Trump Turns to Venezuela, Leaves EU to Pick Putin’s Pockets | Ray McGovern

President Trump is set to address the nation on Wednesday, amid reports that he could announce the next phase of the U.S. regime change campaign against Venezuela.

This, as European politicians claim to have another proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine that would put troops on Russia’s doorstep… what could possibly go wrong?

Ray McGovern, a former CIA officer and analyst, noted that it’s no surprise that the Trump Admin is targeting Venezuela, because it sees attacking the country as a way to show off its military might.

He also said he believes “NATO is finished,” and Europe is being left to “pick Putin’s pockets” with its scheme to turn frozen Russian assets into funding for Ukraine.

Follow Ray McGovern’s work here

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 63: ‘Putin’s Already Won’ – Media Meltdown Over West’s Failure in Ukraine

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709