U.S. Demands CONTROL of Venezuela's OIL to Prepare for Iran WAR, Cut OFF China | Patrick Henningsen

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded “not guilty” to a series of drug and weapons charges in New York courtroom, after they were kidnapped by the U.S. Military, at President Trump’s direction.
Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has taken over the Venezuelan government, and while she called out the U.S. for violating international law during a televised address, she later posted on Telegram: “We consider it a priority to move towards a balanced and respectful relationship between the US and Venezuela.”
Patrick Henningsen, a journalist, geopolitical analyst and host of the 21st Century Wire, noted that while the charges against Maduro are ridiculous, the Trump Admin wants much more than just the Venezuelan president’s head on a silver platter.
Trump is already making it clear that the U.S. plans to have complete control of Venezuela’s government, economy and oil sector. But he’s writing yet another check he won’t be able to cash…
Follow Patrick Henningsen on X
SOURCE LINKS:
5 Jan. 2026 - Maduro pleads ‘not guilty’ as he appears before US judge: Live Updates
4 Jan. 2026 - A CIA team, steel doors and a fateful phone call: How the U.S. captured Maduro in Venezuela
5 Jan. 2026 - Maduro Tells U.S. Judge He Was ‘Kidnapped’
3 Jan. 2026 - Trump says U.S. will ‘run’ Venezuela and sell seized oil in remarks on the strikes
4 Jan. 2026 - Rubio says US will press change in Venezuela with oil embargo, while Trump insists ‘we’re in charge’
5 Jan. 2026 - Venezuelan interim leader tones down criticism, ready to ‘work with the US’
4 Jan. 2026 - Trump on return trip to Washington predicts demise of Cuba, warns Colombia, threatens Greenland
5 Jan. 2026 - Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Congratulates Trump on ‘Perfect Operation’ in Venezuela
