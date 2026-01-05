U.S. Demands CONTROL of Venezuela's OIL to Prepare for Iran WAR, Cut OFF China | Patrick Henningsen

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded “not guilty” to a series of drug and weapons charges in New York courtroom, after they were kidnapped by the U.S. Military, at President Trump’s direction.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has taken over the Venezuelan government, and while she called out the U.S. for violating international law during a televised address, she later posted on Telegram: “We consider it a priority to move towards a balanced and respectful relationship between the US and Venezuela.”

Patrick Henningsen, a journalist, geopolitical analyst and host of the 21st Century Wire, noted that while the charges against Maduro are ridiculous, the Trump Admin wants much more than just the Venezuelan president’s head on a silver platter.

Trump is already making it clear that the U.S. plans to have complete control of Venezuela’s government, economy and oil sector. But he’s writing yet another check he won’t be able to cash…



