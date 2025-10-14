U.S. Threatens TOMAHAWKS for Ukraine IT DOESN’T HAVE to PROVOKE Russia

Reports say Zelensky is set to visit the White House on Friday for a meeting on future weapons for Ukraine, as Trump is publicly threatening Russia with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.

But just how much of a threat is it? Because, as the Financial Times reported:

“Stacie Pettyjohn, director of the defence programme at the Center for a New American Security think-tank, said Washington could spare some 20 to 50 Tomahawks for Ukraine, ‘which will not decisively shift the dynamics of the war.’”

Instead, the U.S. is using the debate over Tomahawks as a distraction for the media, and a provocation for Russia.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 55: ‘The War is Over’ Trump’s Smoke Screen for War with Iran

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709