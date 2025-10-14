Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
3

U.S. Threatens TOMAHAWKS for Ukraine IT DOESN’T HAVE to PROVOKE Russia

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Oct 14, 2025
4
3
Share
Transcript

Reports say Zelensky is set to visit the White House on Friday for a meeting on future weapons for Ukraine, as Trump is publicly threatening Russia with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.

But just how much of a threat is it? Because, as the Financial Times reported:

“Stacie Pettyjohn, director of the defence programme at the Center for a New American Security think-tank, said Washington could spare some 20 to 50 Tomahawks for Ukraine, ‘which will not decisively shift the dynamics of the war.’”

Instead, the U.S. is using the debate over Tomahawks as a distraction for the media, and a provocation for Russia.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 55: ‘The War is Over’ Trump’s Smoke Screen for War with Iran

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Rachel Blevins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture