Trump STUCK in IRAN WAR as Tehran REFUSES Talks, HITS Israel + U.S. Bases | Ben Swann

While Tehran has made it clear that THEY have been the ones refusing U.S. offers to negotiate, President Trump is now claiming HE is the one who told Iran it was “too late” for talks. This, as Trump is ignoring reports that the U.S. is facing a coming air defense interceptor missile shortage, and insisting that he’s been told, “we have a virtually unlimited supply” of munitions.
Ben Swann, an investigative journalist and founder of Truth in Media, noted that not only did Trump campaign against more endless wars, but by going to war with Iran, he has now gotten the U.S. into yet another conflict where the question: “How do we get out?”
