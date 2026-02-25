Trump STRUGGLES to Sell WAR on Iran, as CIA PLOTS Next Colour Revolution Attempt

President Trump used just a few minutes of his State of The Union address to make the case for the next U.S. attack against Iran, claiming that Washington hasn’t heard “those secret words: ‘We will never have a nuclear weapon.’”

Yet, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X, hours before Trump’s speech: “Our fundamental convictions are crystal clear: Iran will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon; neither will we Iranians ever forgo our right to harness the dividends of peaceful nuclear technology for our people.”

Meanwhile, the CIA is openly begging for Iranian informants… raising questions of whether another colour revolution attempt is in the works.

