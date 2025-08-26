U.S. Naive to Think Russia Would Lay Down Arms While Winning War in Ukraine –Daniel McAdams

President Trump is suggesting the U.S. should change the name of the Department of Defense back to the “Department of War,” as his commerce secretary teases plans for the U.S. government to acquire equity stakes in top defense contractors. Trump may be claiming he’s making peace, but everything he’s doing is pointing to more endless war.

Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity and Co-host of the Ron Paul Liberty Report, noted that because U.S. foreign policy is still “driven by this idea that we have to maintain a global military empire,” every country is paying attention, and that includes Russia as it engages in talks.

“I think chief among the misplaced presumptions about this war is that Russia would somehow put down its weapons and stop firing. I mean, I don’t know that there’s ever been a war in history where the side that’s winning all of a sudden decides to stop before it’s going somewhere. And the presumption that they would do that strikes me as naive in the extreme,” McAdams said.

