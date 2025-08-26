U.S. Naive to Think Russia Would Lay Down Arms While Winning War in Ukraine –Daniel McAdams

President Trump is suggesting the U.S. should change the name of the Department of Defense back to the “Department of War,” as his commerce secretary teases plans for the U.S. government to acquire equity stakes in top defense contractors. Trump may be claiming he’s making peace, but everything he’s doing is pointing to more endless war.
Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity and Co-host of the Ron Paul Liberty Report, noted that because U.S. foreign policy is still “driven by this idea that we have to maintain a global military empire,” every country is paying attention, and that includes Russia as it engages in talks.
“I think chief among the misplaced presumptions about this war is that Russia would somehow put down its weapons and stop firing. I mean, I don’t know that there’s ever been a war in history where the side that’s winning all of a sudden decides to stop before it’s going somewhere. And the presumption that they would do that strikes me as naive in the extreme,” McAdams said.
Follow Daniel McAdams on X, and check out the Ron Paul Liberty Report on YouTube
SOURCE LINKS:
25 Aug. 2025 - Trump says US has stopped bankrolling Ukraine
23 Aug. 2025 - Pentagon Has Quietly Blocked Ukraine’s Long-Range Missile Strikes on Russia
21 Aug. 2025 - Security guarantees: These are the European countries willing to send troops to Ukraine
25 Aug. 2025 - Israel strikes a Gaza hospital twice, killing at least 20, including journalists and rescuers
25 Aug. 2025 - Trump says he could rename Department of Defense to Department of War soon
26 Aug. 2025 - Trump Pentagon weighing equity stakes in defense contractors like Lockheed, says Lutnick
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 48: U.S. Silent as ‘Man-made’ Famine Declared in Gaza
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!
Share this post