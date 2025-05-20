Trump, Putin Hold Phone Call as Russia Threatens to Finish Ukraine War on Its Own Terms

Trump declared that "Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War," following a two-hour phone call with Putin.

The Russian president, in his statement, said that “Russia supports a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” and that, “we must simply identify the most effective path toward peace.” (A task that is going to be much harder than Trump may realize)

While Trump is still trying to act like a third-party mediator, claiming that only Moscow and Kiev can negotiate a deal, he should be paying more attention to the fact that Putin keeps bringing up addressing “the root causes of the conflict” i.e. the NATO involved in Ukraine that continues to pose a threat to Russia.

