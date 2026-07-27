U.S. PANICS Over Munitions SHORTAGES + Ukraine ATTACKS Iranian Commercial Ship

Reports say the Trump Admin is holding off on a “major attack” against Iran due to overwhelming concerns about a lack of air defense interceptor missiles for when Iran retaliates. This, despite the claim that Adm. Brad Cooper thinks the U.S. can “blunt” Iran’s abilities to launch a large number of missiles (for real, this time).

Meanwhile, Ukraine is desperate for attention and attacking an Iranian commercial ship in the Caspian Sea to try to stay relevant, and Netanyahu is en route to DC for his record 8th visit during Trump’s second term… The week is just getting started!

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