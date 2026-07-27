U.S. PANICS Over Munitions SHORTAGES + Ukraine ATTACKS Iranian Commercial Ship

Reports say the Trump Admin is holding off on a “major attack” against Iran due to overwhelming concerns about a lack of air defense interceptor missiles for when Iran retaliates. This, despite the claim that Adm. Brad Cooper thinks the U.S. can “blunt” Iran’s abilities to launch a large number of missiles (for real, this time).
Meanwhile, Ukraine is desperate for attention and attacking an Iranian commercial ship in the Caspian Sea to try to stay relevant, and Netanyahu is en route to DC for his record 8th visit during Trump’s second term… The week is just getting started!
SOURCE LINKS:
25 July 2026 - NYT: Trump Holds Off on Major Escalation Against Iran as Advisers Raise Concerns
26 July 2026 - Wall Street Journal: “Several officials said Adm. Brad Cooper, who leads Central Command, believes the U.S. can cope with the limited stocks of Patriot and other air defense interceptors because stepped-up U.S. strikes, if they are approved by Trump, would blunt Iran’s ability to launch large numbers of missiles.”
26 July 2026 - Former NSA Mike Waltz admits U.S. weapons stockpiles depleted
27 July 2026 - Iran’s MFA Spox says there are no negotiations with the US right now
27 July 2026 - Clash Report on X: “A major fire is still burning at Saudi Aramco’s Jizan refinery more than 48 hours after Houthi ballistic missile and drone strikes overnight on 25 July. Satellite imagery and NASA thermal data confirm damage to storage tanks and pipelines at the eastern half of the $21 billion, 400,000-bpd complex, with thick smoke consistent with a crude oil tank fire rather than routine flaring.”
25 July 2026 - Iran says Ukrainian attack on vessel in Caspian Sea killed sailor
26 July 2026 - Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi on X: “Zelensky has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor. A blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel’s behest to drag Europe into its war. In calls with EU High Rep Kallas and FM Lavrov, made clear that what the freeloader in Kyiv did CANNOT GO UNANSWERED.”
26 July 2026 - RT on X: “Zelensky says he’s CONCERNED about ‘OPENING A FRONT’ with Iran... ...while insisting ‘IRAN ATTACKED FIRST’ by ‘arming Russia’ COMPLETELY OVERLOOKING Ukraine STRIKING Iranian vessel, triggering Iran’s REACTION”
27 July 2026 - Netanyahu says Iran is top agenda in meeting with Trump
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