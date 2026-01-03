TRUMP KIDNAPS MADURO, DECLARES U.S. WILL ‘RUN’ VENEZUELA

President Trump kicked the new year off by bombing a sovereign nation and kidnapping its leader, in an overnight operation by the U.S. Military targeting President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in Caracas.
Trump is now claiming the U.S. will "run" Venezuela, until a transitional government is formed. He also wasted no time in forecasting plans for U.S. oil companies to target Venezuela's wealth of natural resources.
While key members of the Venezuelan government, such as Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and Vice President Delcy Rodríguez remain, the Trump Admin has made it clear that they are under threat, and a second U.S. attack could follow if they don't comply.
If anything is certain, it's that this won't end well for the Venezuelan people.
SOURCE LINKS:
3 Jan. 2026 - U.S. strikes Venezuela and captures Maduro; Trump says “we’re going to run the country” for now
3 Jan. 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima”
3 Jan. 2026 - Trump documenting his war crimes, to the tune of ‘Fortunate Son’ by Credence Clearwater Revival
3 Jan. 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.”
3 Jan. 2026 - WSJ: Special Operations Forces Led Maduro Extraction
3 Jan. 2026 - Camila Escalante on X: “Diosdado Cabello: ‘Let’s not fall into their provocation. Let us not fall into despair. Let us have all the answers, and at the end of this battle, the people of Venezuela will emerge victorious.’”
3 Jan. 2026 - Full text of the Department of Justice indictment against President Maduro and members of his family
3 Jan. 2026 - RT on X: “Lavrov in communication with Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez following Maduro’s capture. He expresses Russia’s STRONG solidarity with the people of Venezuela in face of armed aggression. Rumors of her presence in Russia ‘completely false’ — MFA”
3 Jan. 2026 - Mark Sleboda on X: “I expect that a transitional ‘national unity govt’ with elements of the current govt and liberal pro-US opposition, or something of the sort, will be announced in the coming weeks… This whole thing stinks like bad kabuki theatre.”
3 Jan. 2026 - Brian Berletic on X: “I hope this sobers many people up to the reality that the US is still the biggest threat on planet earth, and that the battle between US hegemony and multipolarism is far from decided.”
