BREAKING: IRAN RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. BASES, ISRAEL AFTER TRUMP DECLARES WAR, ANNOUNCES STRIKES

President Trump has announced “major combat operations” ongoing in Iran, as the U.S. and Israel carried out a series of strikes across the country, with reports that top Iranian officials were targeted.
Iran has already begun its retaliation, with reports that Tehran is doing exactly what it said would: with attacks on Israel first, followed by attacks on U.S. military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.
*This is a breaking news story, more updates to follow
SOURCE LINKS:
28 Feb. 2026 - Iranian media says Iran fired missiles at U.S. Naval Base in Bahrain, smoke billowing from the area. Unclear if base was hit
28 Feb. 2026 - Iran has reportedly launched retaliatory airstrikes against Israel
28 Feb. 2026 - TRUMP SAYS U.S. MILITARY HAS BEGUN “MAJOR COMBAT OPERATIONS IN IRAN”
28 Feb. 2026 - U.S. forces are carrying out dozens of strikes using aircraft from bases across the Middle East and from at least one aircraft carrier
28 Feb. 2026 - Initial Israeli report of an attempted assassination of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
28 Feb. 2026 - SEVEN MISSILES HIT AREA NEAR PRESIDENTIAL PALACE AND SUPREME LEADER KHAMENEI’S COMPOUND - TASNIM REPORTS
28 Feb. 2026 - US-Israel ‘have started path no longer in your control’ — Head of Iran’s Security Committee
28 Feb. 2026 - IRAN’S SUPREME LEADER KHAMENEI IS NOT IN TEHRAN, HAS BEEN TRANSFERRED TO SECURE LOCATION - OFFICIAL TELLS REUTERS
