BREAKING: IRAN RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. BASES, ISRAEL AFTER TRUMP DECLARES WAR, ANNOUNCES STRIKES

President Trump has announced “major combat operations” ongoing in Iran, as the U.S. and Israel carried out a series of strikes across the country, with reports that top Iranian officials were targeted.

Iran has already begun its retaliation, with reports that Tehran is doing exactly what it said would: with attacks on Israel first, followed by attacks on U.S. military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.

*This is a breaking news story, more updates to follow

