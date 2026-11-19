Presidents Trump, Putin and Xi came together for a historic trilateral summit in Shenzhen on Thursday. While their joint statement emphasized the need to global peace, the U.S. is actively pursuing more war… especially in West Asia.

Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor noted that the meeting was “irrelevant” because all signs point to the fact that Trump is going to pursue a major attack aimed at the “destruction” of Iran, and it could include the deployment of ground troops and even tactical nuclear weapons.

Subscribe to Col. Macgregor on Substack, and check out his channel on YouTube

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