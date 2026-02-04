'TRUMP IS TRAPPED' U.S. Needs a DEAL with Iran to Prevent Israel's DESTRUCTION | Larry Johnson

Plans for talks appear to be back ON, after the Trump Admin tried to turn a planned meeting into a regional powwow, and Tehran changed the venue to Oman and stated that they are ONLY interested in discussions aimed at a possible nuclear deal.
Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson noted that “Trump is trapped,” after plans to attack Iran amid violent protests didn’t work, so now Trump could be looking for a way to temporarily de-escalate and avoid a regional war that would devastating for the U.S. and Israel.
Follow Larry Johnson on Telegram, and check out Sonar21
SOURCE LINKS:
4 Feb. 2026 - U.S.-Iran nuclear talks back on after Arab leaders lobby White House
4 Feb. 2026 - Plans for Iran nuclear talks are collapsing, U.S. officials say
4 Feb. 2026 - US and Iran to seek de-escalation in nuclear talks in Oman, regional official says
4 Feb. 2026 - Iran’s President Backs ‘Fair’ Talks With U.S. as Confrontation Looms
3 Feb. 2026 - US Says It Shot Down Iranian Drone in the Arabian Sea
30 Jan. 2026 - US approves major new arms sales to Israel worth $6.67 billion and to Saudi Arabia worth $9 billion
4 Feb. 2026 - Israel seeking US strikes on Iran, but Trump ‘just not there’: Report
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 69: Trump Weighs STRIKES on Iran, Tehran Warns of REGIONAL WAR
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709