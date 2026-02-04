'TRUMP IS TRAPPED' U.S. Needs a DEAL with Iran to Prevent Israel's DESTRUCTION | Larry Johnson

Plans for talks appear to be back ON, after the Trump Admin tried to turn a planned meeting into a regional powwow, and Tehran changed the venue to Oman and stated that they are ONLY interested in discussions aimed at a possible nuclear deal.

Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson noted that “Trump is trapped,” after plans to attack Iran amid violent protests didn’t work, so now Trump could be looking for a way to temporarily de-escalate and avoid a regional war that would devastating for the U.S. and Israel.

Follow Larry Johnson on Telegram, and check out Sonar21

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 69: Trump Weighs STRIKES on Iran, Tehran Warns of REGIONAL WAR

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709