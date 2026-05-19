TACO TUESDAY: TRUMP BLINKS ON IRAN + PUTIN GOES TO CHINA | Mark Sleboda

President Trump’s sudden announcement that he was calling off a U.S. Military attack on Iran comes as countries in the Persian Gulf were raising concerns, but also as reports say the Pentagon has been warning that another round of this war wouldn’t have much of an impact on Iranian military capabilities, but it would have an impact on the already critically low supply of U.S. standoff munitions.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that it’s “TACO Tuesday” once again, as Trump Always Chickens Out when he threatens an attack… until he doesn’t. We are reminded that just as it’s not surprising that the U.S. is backing away from an attack today, it also wouldn’t be surprising if Trump reversed course tomorrow.



Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

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