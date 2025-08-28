Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

U.S. Attempts to BULLY India into Submission FAIL as Modi Heads to China –Mark Sleboda

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Mark Sleboda's avatar
Rachel Blevins
and
Mark Sleboda
Aug 28, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

Russian President Putin and Indian Prime Minister Modi are set to join Chinese President Xi in China, as they are among the more than 20 world leaders gathering for a historic summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. U.S. President Trump may be feeling a bit left out, as he and his ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ trio over in Europe won’t be attending.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while the pillars of the multipolar world are coming together, amid unprecedented tensions with the U.S. that now include doubling tariffs on exports from India, Trump is busy preparing for more war with Russia, as he signs off on 3,300+ long-range missiles for Kiev.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 48: U.S. Silent as ‘Man-made’ Famine Declared in Gaza

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Rachel Blevins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture