‘THIS IS A PHOTO-OP’ U.S. STILL WAGING ECONOMIC WAR AGAINST CHINA DURING TRUMP VISIT | Carl Zha

President Trump is in Beijing for a highly anticipated two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. But while Trump dragged a dozen CEOs to the other side of the world with him, what he really wants is for Beijing to lift its restrictions on refined rare earth minerals to be used by the U.S. Military.

Carl Zha, a geopolitical analyst and Host of the Silk & Steel Podcast, noted that while Beijing may announce a lower level deal with Boeing, or the purchase or more U.S. soybeans, there is nothing the Trump Admin can offer to get China to change its stance on rare earths or its relationship with Iran. As he put it: “Trump may think he has the cards… but those cards are Made in China.”

Follow Carl Zha on X, and check out the Silk & Steel Podcast on YouTube

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