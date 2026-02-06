Will Trump ATTACK Iran, for Israel, to DISTRACT from the EPSTEIN Files? | Kevork Almassian

Delegations form the U.S. and Iran participated in a round of indirect talks in Oman on Friday, on the topic of Iran’s nuclear program. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi called the talks “a very good start,” after Tehran refused Washington’s request to debate other issues, such as Iran’s ballistic missile program and its support for the Axis of Resistance.

Kevork Almassian, Host of Syriana Analysis, noted that the smartest thing the U.S. could do would be to make a deal with Tehran to avoid WW3. But given Israel’s desperation for war with Iran, and the current tensions in the U.S. that include the recent release of the Epstein files, we will soon see just how much pressure and influence President Trump is under, based on which route he takes…

