Biden is currently trying to convince Congress to pass around $100 Billion in foreign aid—$14 Billion of which, is for Israel. Reports citing Biden Admin officials are now saying the goal for that money is to prepare Israel for a “Multi-Front War”

Of course, Israel is already waging a war on multiple fronts, as it bombs the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria, with Netanyahu practically begging for a direct war with Iran. It’s another reminder that while the Biden Admin may make it look like they are trying to persuade Israel to kill less civilians, they continue to do everything in their power to keep the weapons and ammunition flowing.

