When asked if the Biden Admin condemns Netanyahu's foreign interference in American affairs when he demanded a crackdown on pro-Palestinian protesters at university campuses across the U.S., State Dept. Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel acted as though he had no idea what the Israeli prime minister actually said.

Veteran Palestinian-American Journalist Said Arikat, who posed the question to Patel, noted that the Biden Admin is showing that it doesn't care about either the First Amendment or the sanctity of life, as it continues to provide support to Israel by the Billions...

