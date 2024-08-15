The Biden Admin is patting themselves on the back as the latest data shows year-over-year inflation has reached its lowest level in more than three years. But food prices are still more than 20% higher than they were in 2021, and Americans are feeling the pain as unemployment has also increased.

Prof. Richard Wolff, an American Economist and founder of Democracy at Work, noted that while Trump and Harris may have different visions for how to respond, any action they do end up taking won't stop the declining path the U.S. Empire is currently on, as it creates its own demise through both increasing inequality at home and endless wars waged against an increasingly multipolar world abroad.

