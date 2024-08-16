Biden is claiming "We are closer than we've ever been" to a deal, after two days of ceasefire talks in Qatar. He is hoping, as he expressed earlier this week, that if Israel and Hamas can come to an agreement, it will save Israel from facing retaliation from Iran for the assassination of Palestinian diplomat and Hamas political chief, Ismail Haniyeh.

Political commentator and Founder of Syriana Analysis, Kevork Almassian, noted that while there are still countless questions as to how and when Iran will respond, there are also questions as to whether a deal can be made. After all, Israel still claims its end goal is to destroy the same group it's negotiating with.

