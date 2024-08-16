Biden is claiming "We are closer than we've ever been" to a deal, after two days of ceasefire talks in Qatar. He is hoping, as he expressed earlier this week, that if Israel and Hamas can come to an agreement, it will save Israel from facing retaliation from Iran for the assassination of Palestinian diplomat and Hamas political chief, Ismail Haniyeh.
Political commentator and Founder of Syriana Analysis, Kevork Almassian, noted that while there are still countless questions as to how and when Iran will respond, there are also questions as to whether a deal can be made. After all, Israel still claims its end goal is to destroy the same group it's negotiating with.
Follow Kevork Almassian on Twitter and follow Syrian Analysis on YouTube and Patreon
The US and Israel are full of hot air. Both of these countries are controlled by war mongers; we see the one flaming war in the Middle East and the other flaming war in Ukraine. They do not want peace, they want domination of other nations. There will not be peace in either part of the globe as long as these two aggressive regimes continue their war machine . We see this over and over and peace never comes.
Why is Israel expected to live in fear of Iran, Hezobllah, Hamas?