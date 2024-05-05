With pro-Palestinian protests spreading to university campuses across the U.S., Congress has apparently decided that if they aren't able to convince the public that the demonstrations are antisemitic, then they will have to make them antisemitic... by expanding the definition of the word.

Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro noted that the new crackdown shouldn't come as a surprise because the stifling of free speech is needed in order for Zionism to flourish. He also pointed out that the new definition of "antisemitism" Congress wants the Dept. of Education to be forced to follow, includes not only criticism of the state of Israel, but it would also make Judaism itself... antisemitic.

Check out Rabbi Shapiro's website for more info about his work