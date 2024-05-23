Under pressure from the U.S. and the UK to set a dangerous precedent and illegally seize hundreds of Billions in frozen Russians assets that are being held in the EU...the Bloc has come up with a plan. They say they're going to take the interest generated from the assets, and use that to help Ukraine.

George Szamuely of the Global Policy Institute noted that it's not just about the West illegally seizing Russian assets—it's about using those assets to arm Ukraine in its war against Russia... and this is likely just the beginning.

Follow George Szamuely on Twitter