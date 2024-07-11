It has been nine months since Israel began its bombardment and total blockade of the Gaza Strip, but Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people didn't start in October 2023. The much-needed context from the last century—from the Balfour Declaration, to the first Nakba, to Biden's decades-long support of Zionist aggression—has been ignored by the West.

Dan Kovalik, a Human rights lawyer, professor and author, noted that the campaign to expel the Palestinians from their land has been "a slow, patient, but systematic genocide." He explained that his new book, "The Case for Palestine," in its most basic form means "the case for allowing Palestine and the Palestinian people to exist and live."

