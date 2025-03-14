Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
6

THE BATTLE FOR KURSK: Operation Pipeline + Putin Calls Trump’s Bluff on 'Ceasefire' | Mark Sleboda

Rachel Blevins
and
Mark Sleboda
Mar 14, 2025
4
6
Share
Transcript

U.S. President Trump sent his Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Russian President Putin and deliver the 30-day ceasefire proposal that Washington and Kiev agreed to this week (without any input from Russia).

While Putin acknowledged Trump’s efforts re-establish dialogue between the U.S. and Russia, he has also noted that the ceasefire without any pre-conditions that Washington is asking for is impossible.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that not only is Russia winning the war in Ukraine, but the latest Russian advances in the Kursk region have put the remaining Ukrainian troops in a dire situations as they are encircled and isolated—proving that not only have they lost their “bargaining chip,” but this incursion stunt has proved to be incredibly costly for Kiev.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 26: Genocide in Syria Rages as US, EU, Israel, Turkey-backed Jihadists Massacre Minorities

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or you want to send a book that I can include on the bookshelf behind me in my videos, send it here (and thank you!):

Rachel Blevins

P.O. Box 90313

Austin, TX 78709

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Mark Sleboda
Writes The Real Politick with Mark Sleboda Subscribe
Recent Posts
Putin Gives a Diplomatic ‘NYET’ on US Ceasefire Plan, Reveals Russia has COMPLETE Control of Kursk
  Rachel Blevins
Putin Visits Kursk, Confirms Russia ON THE BRINK of Retaking Region as Ukrainian Forces ENCIRCLED
  Rachel Blevins
Russian Forces Make MAJOR Gains in Kursk + Trump's DELUSIONAL 30-Day Ceasefire Plan
  Rachel Blevins
Genocide in Syria: Al-Qaeda Terrorizes Minorities, West Ignores Atrocities | Vanessa Beeley
  Rachel Blevins and vanessa beeley
SANCTIONED 26: Genocide in Syria Rages as US, EU, Israel, Turkey-backed Jihadists Massacre Minorities
  Rachel Blevins
EU Holds Emergency Summit to Threaten Russia, Sabotage Trump Peace Efforts | Glenn Diesen
  Rachel Blevins and Glenn Diesen
Russian BREAKTHROUGH in Sumy: Ukraine War EXPANDS to 8 REGIONS | Patrick Lancaster
  Rachel Blevins and Patrick Lancaster