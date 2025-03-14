U.S. President Trump sent his Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Russian President Putin and deliver the 30-day ceasefire proposal that Washington and Kiev agreed to this week (without any input from Russia).

While Putin acknowledged Trump’s efforts re-establish dialogue between the U.S. and Russia, he has also noted that the ceasefire without any pre-conditions that Washington is asking for is impossible.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that not only is Russia winning the war in Ukraine, but the latest Russian advances in the Kursk region have put the remaining Ukrainian troops in a dire situations as they are encircled and isolated—proving that not only have they lost their “bargaining chip,” but this incursion stunt has proved to be incredibly costly for Kiev.

