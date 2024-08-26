The Russian founder of the messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, was arrested in France this weekend, with reports from local media saying the French Government is making allegations related to the app's encryption tools and lack of moderation.

This, as the FBI has raided the homes of two Americans linked to Russian state-funded media this month, with the NY Times citing anonymous U.S. officials to claim that it's part of “an aggressive effort to combat the Kremlin’s influence operations leading up to the presidential election.”

All of the above is a reminder that this crackdown is happening because the real influence campaigns—those coming from the U.S. and its allies—haven’t worked as intended.

The Russian founder of Telegram was arrested in France this weekend, with local media reporting that he’s being targeted on allegations that his platform has been used for money laundering, drug trafficking and other offenses.

This, as the FBI ramps up its targeting of Americans who have worked with Russian State-funded media… and with the U.S. Intelligence community releasing their warnings early on that we are headed into Russiagate 3.0, none of this should come as a surprise, so let’s get into it…

It was just last month that Pavel Durov was announcing Telegram had hit 950 MILLION active monthly users—and now the Russian founder of the app, who also has citizenship in France and the UAE, was just taken into custody upon arrival in Pais on his private jet.

The French Government is being very quiet about his arrest… but the Russian Government is not. In fact, if you know the history of Telegram, you know that the Russian Government hasn’t always been in favor of it, due to its secure end-to-end encryption… and Moscow actually banned it in 2018. That ban was then reversed in 2020, and the use of Telegram has soared, especially over the last two and a half years, with the Russian Government switching their bans to Western social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

So now, in the aftermath of Durov’s arrest, officials in Moscow are calling out the hypocrisy, with Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noting:

“In 2018, a group of 26 NGOs, including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Freedom House, Reporters Without Borders, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and others, condemned the Russian court’s decision to block Telegram … Do you think this time they’ll appeal to Paris and demand Durov’s release?”

American Journalist Tucker Carlson also pointed out that while Durov initially left Russia when the government tried to control Telegram… in the end, “it wasn’t Putin who arrested him for allowing the public to exercise free speech. It was a western country, a Biden administration ally and enthusiastic NATO member, that locked him away.”

It was also Carlson who interviewed Durov back in April, where the Telegram founder revealed that the FBI approached one of his company’s engineers and secretly tried to hire him to install a backdoor that would allow them to spy on Telegram users:

So, it’s no surprise then that Durov was arrested by a Western country like France. I’d be interested to see how much involvement key members of the Biden Administration had in this one, because I don’t for one second believe it had anything to do with drug trafficking, money laundering or the exploitation of children. If it did, then the U.S. Government would have gone after Facebook and YouTube a LONG time ago.

Also, if you want to know what the U.S. has done instead of going after actual violent criminals, and you’re not familiar with the story of Ross Ulbricht, I would strongly encourage you to check out FreeRoss.org, because as we speak, the U.S. has been holding a man in prison for the last 11 years, and he is facing multiple life sentences for the crime of literally creating a website…

Speaking of individuals who have been targeted by the U.S. Government, despite never having committed a violent crime… NSA Whistleblower Edward Snowden, who was forced to seek asylum in Russia after he was targeted by Washington for revealing that the U.S. Government was spying on American citizens… He took to X, where he referred to the arrest of Telegram’s founder as “an assault on the basic human rights of speech and association,” saying it “lowers not only France, but the world.”

And as we continue to keep an eye on what happens abroad, we’re also keeping an eye on what’s happening to Americans here in the U.S.

As you may have heard, earlier this month, the FBI searched the home of former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter, and also of Russian-born U.S. political pundit and author Dimitri K. Simes.

While no charges have been filed against them, and both individuals have noted that this appears to be an attempt by the U.S. Government to intimidate them in some way… the New York Times cited anonymous U.S. officials to claim that these raids targeting individuals who have worked with Russian state funded media signal “an aggressive effort to combat the Kremlin’s influence operations leading up to the presidential election in November.”

Because yes, even though they still haven’t been able to prove that the Kremlin influenced a single U.S. presidential election, or that there was any collusion with the 2016 Trump campaign… that hasn’t stopped them from trying to convince you that it could happen again.

As someone who has worked with Russian state-funded media, in at least some capacity, for the last 6 years… I wanted to speak on this. I’ve received several messages and comments from people asking if I’m concerned about the FBI breaking down my door, etc.

In the case of Dimitri K. Simes, he’s residing in Moscow, and it was the home he owns in Virginia that was raided, with reports saying it was due to suspected sanctions violations. But in the case of Scott Ritter, he said the warrant to search his home made reference to an investigation that involved the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

If you’re not familiar with FARA, it’s basically a federal law that requires Americans to disclose lobbying and political activities on behalf of foreign governments. It was enacted back in 1938, and has been widely criticized, especially in recent years, due to its selective enforcement.

For example, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee or AIPAC, which literally announced it was committing $100 MILLION to going after the seats of progressives in Congress who were speaking out against the full-on genocide Israel is currently waging against the Palestinian people, gets away with whatever it wants…

But media outlets based in the U.S. that receive funding from Russia or China, suddenly became the U.S. Government’s top concern back in 2017. As you may remember… the production company that created the shows out of DC that then comprise “RT America” was forced to register for FARA in November 2017.

One very important distinction here that the mainstream media still doesn’t understand is that it’s not RT as a network or a brand that is registering as a foreign agent… it’s the individual production company.

As many of you know, after the production company that ran RT America ceased productions and laid off most of its staff on March 3, 2022, I went on to Moscow, Russia for the next year where I worked for RT’s headquarters in Moscow.

I came back to the U.S. in 2023, and for the last year, I have been working as an independent journalist, which has included work with the U.S. based production company that creates content for Sputnik Radio. They are also required to register for FARA, so I am covered under that umbrella, and all of the content I create for them is reported to the DOJ through their filing requirements.

However, as we’re seeing now, it wasn’t enough for the FBI to just go after the media companies and force them to register for FARA… they could now be targeting individuals who have been paid to contribute to RT or Sputnik in some way, whether that’s appearances on TV or written articles online.

The U.S. appears to be opening an entirely new can of worms and setting a dangerous new precedent. WHY? Because silencing these voices through censorship hasn’t worked. There have been new and alternative platforms like Telegram, like Rumble, like Rokfin, like Minds (all of which you can find me on, so please go check out my pages there).

Also, I do want to say that I take issue with the claims people who have done any work with, or contributed to Russian funded media networks, are trying to sway the U.S. Election in any way. I take a lot of pride in the fact that I have never tried to influence my audience in any way when it comes to candidates in an election. Or, for that matter, the stories that I report on in general.

My goal is always to present information for you to consider. I hope you take the time to do your own research and to form your opinions for yourself. If your conclusions differ from mine, I know that y’all have no problem letting me know in the comments.

But as I’ve always emphasized, my work with networks like RT and Sputnik has never been about trying to influence the public in some way. It’s always been because they were the networks that were there to amplify voices like mine. They gave me a space to cover stories I was passionate about, when the mainstream media here in the U.S. did not.

And as we get closer to the election, and we see the crackdown from FBI raids here in the U.S. to the detention of people like the founder of Telegram over in France, it’s important to keep in mind that this crackdown is happening because the real influence campaigns – those coming from the U.S. and its allies, haven’t worked—and that’s something everyone should be talking about.