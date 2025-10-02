Taiwan Will Serve as FLASH POINT as U.S. Plans Tactical NUKES for War with China – KJ Noh

The Trump Admin’s rebranded Dept. of War is wasting no time living up to its name, amid reports that the Pentagon is telling suppliers of missiles to the U.S. to “double or even quadruple their production of weapons,” and noting that the Pentagon “wants to build up stocks of 12 weapons in particular for a possible military confrontation with China.”

KJ Noh, a geopolitical analyst and Co-Host of ‘The China Report’ on Breakthrough News, noted that the U.S. has had plans to attack China since at least 2009, and they includes scenarios where Taiwan is used as a flash point to start a war that involves the U.S. using “tactical nuclear weapons” against China.

