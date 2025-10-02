Taiwan Will Serve as FLASH POINT as U.S. Plans Tactical NUKES for War with China – KJ Noh

The Trump Admin’s rebranded Dept. of War is wasting no time living up to its name, amid reports that the Pentagon is telling suppliers of missiles to the U.S. to “double or even quadruple their production of weapons,” and noting that the Pentagon “wants to build up stocks of 12 weapons in particular for a possible military confrontation with China.”
KJ Noh, a geopolitical analyst and Co-Host of ‘The China Report’ on Breakthrough News, noted that the U.S. has had plans to attack China since at least 2009, and they includes scenarios where Taiwan is used as a flash point to start a war that involves the U.S. using “tactical nuclear weapons” against China.
Follow KJ Noh on The China Report
SOURCE LINKS:
2 Oct. 2025 - Israel Captures Hundreds of Activists Attempting To Bring Food Into Gaza, Including American Citizens
2 Oct. 2025 - Israeli navy intercepts boats attempting to break Gaza blockade and arrests activists
29 Sept. 2025 - Xi Pushes Trump to Oppose Taiwan Independence in Major Shift
26 Sept. 2025 - Foreign Affairs Magazine: The Pentagon’s Missing China Strategy
29 Sept. 2025 - Pentagon Asks to Quadruple Missile Production: Report
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 53: U.S. Sets Stage for More Endless War in Ukraine
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709