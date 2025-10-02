Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
4

Taiwan Will Serve as FLASH POINT as U.S. Plans Tactical NUKES for War with China – KJ Noh

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Oct 02, 2025
7
4
Share
Transcript

The Trump Admin’s rebranded Dept. of War is wasting no time living up to its name, amid reports that the Pentagon is telling suppliers of missiles to the U.S. to double or even quadruple their production of weapons,” and noting that the Pentagon “wants to build up stocks of 12 weapons in particular for a possible military confrontation with China.”

KJ Noh, a geopolitical analyst and Co-Host of ‘The China Report’ on Breakthrough News, noted that the U.S. has had plans to attack China since at least 2009, and they includes scenarios where Taiwan is used as a flash point to start a war that involves the U.S. using “tactical nuclear weapons” against China.

Follow KJ Noh on The China Report

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 53: U.S. Sets Stage for More Endless War in Ukraine

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Rachel Blevins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture