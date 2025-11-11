Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

US, Russia Compete for Influence in Syria: Jolani Gets 'Zelensky Treatment' in DC | Vanessa Beeley

Rachel Blevins's avatar
vanessa beeley's avatar
Rachel Blevins
and
vanessa beeley
Nov 11, 2025

The leader of Al-Qaeda in Syria, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, claims to have left his terrorist past behind, as he was seen playing basketball with U.S. military personnel, and shaking hands with President Trump at the White House.

Independent Journalist Vanessa Beeley noted that both the U.S. and Russia are going through Jolani to maintain their influence in Syria. In Washington’s case, that includes plans for an airbase in Damascus and a security pact between Syria and Israel to maintain control of the south.

Follow Vanessa Beeley on X, and check out her page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 59: U.S. Dances on the Ruins of Syria with Plans for Military Base in Damascus

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Rachel Blevins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture