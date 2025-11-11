The leader of Al-Qaeda in Syria, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, claims to have left his terrorist past behind, as he was seen playing basketball with U.S. military personnel, and shaking hands with President Trump at the White House.

Independent Journalist Vanessa Beeley noted that both the U.S. and Russia are going through Jolani to maintain their influence in Syria. In Washington’s case, that includes plans for an airbase in Damascus and a security pact between Syria and Israel to maintain control of the south.

