Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot multiple times in an assassination attempt carried out by a perpetrator who has shown support for the opposition party, and protested against policies that include the cutting of military aid for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the West is warning about the growing partnership between Russia and China, as Putin and Xi hold talks in Beijing.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that in the same way that Western leaders are sending their condolences to Fico, despite spending months demonizing his rise to power and its implications for NATO and the EU... they're also expressing concerns about ties between Russia and China, because the alliance threatens U.S. dominance in the growing multipolar world.

