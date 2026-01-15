Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Scott Ritter DE-BANKED: The Cost of Challenging the US Establishment, Promoting PEACE with Russia

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Scott Ritter's avatar
Rachel Blevins and Scott Ritter
Jan 15, 2026

If you’ve traveled from the West to Russia in the last few years, then you know what a pain it is. None of your credit or debit cards work, thanks to the fact that Russia has been cut off from the Western economic world, and therefore, you end up traveling with cash to exchange for Rubles when you arrive.

But even if you’ve dotted your i’s and crossed your t’s when withdrawing that money from your local bank, you could still end up in a nightmare situation. That’s exactly what happened to Scott Ritter, a former UN Weapons Inspector and US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, who is an outspoken advocate for peace between the U.S. and Russia.

After 26 years with Citizens Bank, Ritter woke up on Wednesday to find that every account with his name on it (including joint accounts with his wife and kids) had been zeroed out, and his money was nowhere to be found. But as he noted, this was no accident. It was the result of action taken by the federal government, and Ritter has no recourse.

Follow Scott Ritter on X, and check out his page on Substack

Read Ritter’s full post on the situation:

Real Scott Ritter
De-Banked
Today my banking institution of 26 years, Citizens Bank, declared that they were ending their banking relationship with me. My accounts were zeroed out without explanation. While I may eventually see this money returned to me, the question of why this occurred remains unanswered, raising a whole host of issues related to civil liberties…
Read more
a day ago · 569 likes · 266 comments · Scott Ritter

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Blevins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture