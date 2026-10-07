Saudi Arabia is SCREWED: Ansar Allah STRIKES Airports on Path to LIBERATE Yemen | Laith Marouf

After three years of a live-streamed genocide and deafening silence from the governments in Muslim-majority countries across Asia, Turkey and Pakistan are jumping in to help… Saudi Arabia. This, as the Saudis are facing the consequences of their ongoing war on the Yemeni people, which has created horrific death and famine after years of bombing and an ongoing blockade.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that not only was Ansar Allah NOT defeated, but they are now on the path to liberate the entire Yemeni population, as they close in on the city of Taiz, and plan to cut off Saudi supply routes to Aden.



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