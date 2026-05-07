SAUDI ARABIA, KUWAIT CUT OFF U.S. ACCESS, SINK ‘PROJECT FREEDOM’ | Elijah Magnier

Just 50 hours after announcing “Project Freedom,” President Trump declared he is pausing the scheme he claimed was meant to help ships cross the Strait of Hormuz.

Now, reports are saying that the abrupt U-Turn came after Saudi Arabia suspended U.S. access to the Prince Sultan Airbase, and both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait cut off U.S. access to their airspace.

Veteran Journalist Elijah Magnier noted that states in the Persian Gulf are learning the hard way that the U.S. is incapable of protecting its military bases in the region, let alone the countries they are located in. And Iran is not backing down from targeting the countries are being used by the U.S. in this war.



Follow Elijah Magnier on X, and check out his website

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 81: IRAN RELEASES ATTACK MAP AS US, ISRAEL PREP NEXT STRIKE

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709