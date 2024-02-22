Biden is teasing "major sanctions" against Russia to be announced later this week, with NSC Spokesman Kirby claiming the measures will "hold Russia accountable" for both the death of Alexey Navalny AND the last two years of war in Ukraine.

Of course, no one in the Biden Admin has anything to say about the last decade of U.S. funding and interference in Kiev that led up to the current conflict... because the context doesn't seem to matter.

Meanwhile, the EU is also eyeing the upcoming anniversary with plans for its 13th package of sanctions against Russia. Maybe they think the 13th time will be the charm?

