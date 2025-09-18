One Year of 'SANCTIONED' - Q&A Episode
Hey y'all, in honor of 'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,' my exclusive weekly series for paid subscribers, turning ONE year old, I wanted to do a Q&A Episode this week to celebrate!
Let me know in the comments, what questions you have... from working as an independent journalist, to current events, to future projects, etc.
