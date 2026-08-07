Rachel Blevins

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Saudi Arabia, Turkey + Pakistan Sign DEFENSE PACT Amid WAR in Iran, Yemen | SANCTIONED Ep. 94

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Rachel Blevins
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Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed a mutual defense pact on Friday, with a NATO-inspired clause promising that an attack on ONE member would be treated as an attack on ALL.

This comes as U.S. bases in Saudi Arabia have been hit by Iran’s retaliatory strikes, AND as tensions soar in Yemen, with Ansarallah working to drive the Saudi influence out of the country.

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…

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