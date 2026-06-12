SANCTIONED 87: US, IRAN TEASE DEAL—BUT REMAIN DIVIDED ON DETAILS

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a Memorandum of Understand “has never been closer,” as details reported in the media say it would include an end to the war on all fronts, the release frozen Iranian assets, and Iran’s continued control of the Strait of Hormuz.
But is a deal possible? And how likely are the U.S. and Israel to sabotage it, just after markets close for the weekend?
On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…
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12 June 2026 - Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi on X: “The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content.”
12 June 2026 - Details of the potential deal between US and Iran
12 June 2026 - Prof. Marandi on X: “Nothing is happening in Geneva on Sunday. There is still work to do.”
12 June 2026 - The Hormuz Letter on X: “Iran rejects Trump’s plan of a weekend deal-signing ceremony with Vance, saying any plan about signing in Geneva, Switzerland or a face-to-face meeting is nothing but a ‘mistaken understanding of US proposals and wishes,’ due to the absence of a final deal, per Fars.”
12 June 2026 - No final approval yet for Iran-US draft agreement, according to Iranian media