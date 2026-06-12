SANCTIONED 87: US, IRAN TEASE DEAL—BUT REMAIN DIVIDED ON DETAILS

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a Memorandum of Understand “has never been closer,” as details reported in the media say it would include an end to the war on all fronts, the release frozen Iranian assets, and Iran’s continued control of the Strait of Hormuz.

But is a deal possible? And how likely are the U.S. and Israel to sabotage it, just after markets close for the weekend?

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…

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