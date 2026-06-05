SANCTIONED 86: IRAN FORCES U.S. NAVY DESTROYERS TO FLEE AS TENSIONS SOAR

Tensions continue to soar in West Asia, as Iran confirmed it fired “warning shots,” consisting of Qadir missiles and Shahid Danaye drones at two U.S. destroyers in the Sea of Oman, forcing them and the USS Tripoli to retreat.

This, as IDF casualties continue to mount in Lebanon, where Hezbollah is unleashing retaliatory attacks against the invading forces targeting Lebanese civilians.

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…