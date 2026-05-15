President Trump left Beijing without any souvenirs, without rare earth minerals for the U.S. weapons industry, and without the pressure he desperately wanted China to put on Iran. This, as the Trump Admin is also increasing their pressure on Cuba with CIA Chief John Ratcliffe making a trip to Havana.
On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…
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SANCTIONED 83: U.S. FAILS TO PRESSURE CHINA ON IRAN + CIA CHIEF MAKES OMINOUS VISIT TO CUBA
May 15, 2026
∙ Paid
President Trump left Beijing without any souvenirs, without rare earth minerals for the U.S. weapons industry, and without the pressure he desperately wanted China to put on Iran. This, as the Trump Admin is also increasing their pressure on Cuba with CIA Chief John Ratcliffe making a trip to Havana.
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