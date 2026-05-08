Tensions are soaring in the Persian Gulf, as Iran announced that it launched strikes against and damaged three U.S. Navy Destroyers, in response to an aggressive advance and strikes on a civilian tanker. Yet, the Trump Admin is acting like the ceasefire is still in place, and a deal is on the way to end the war…
On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…
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SANCTIONED 82: IRAN STRIKES 3 U.S. DESTROYERS AS HORMUZ CLASHES ERUPT
May 08, 2026
∙ Paid
Tensions are soaring in the Persian Gulf, as Iran announced that it launched strikes against and damaged three U.S. Navy Destroyers, in response to an aggressive advance and strikes on a civilian tanker. Yet, the Trump Admin is acting like the ceasefire is still in place, and a deal is on the way to end the war…
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