Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

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SANCTIONED 82: IRAN STRIKES 3 U.S. DESTROYERS AS HORMUZ CLASHES ERUPT

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Rachel Blevins
May 08, 2026
∙ Paid

Tensions are soaring in the Persian Gulf, as Iran announced that it launched strikes against and damaged three U.S. Navy Destroyers, in response to an aggressive advance and strikes on a civilian tanker. Yet, the Trump Admin is acting like the ceasefire is still in place, and a deal is on the way to end the war…

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…

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