SANCTIONED 81: IRAN THREATENS GLOBAL ECONOMY AS US, ISRAEL PREP ATTACK

Tensions are soaring, as the U.S. and Israel appear to be preparing for their next phase of attacks on Iran, with a third aircraft carrier arriving in the Middle East, and numerous Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft seen at Ben Gurion Airport.

This, as Iran is warning that its next round of retaliatory attacks will target key energy sites across the region, including LNG facilities in Qatar, major hubs for offshore oil and gas in the UAE, the “jewels” of Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, and Kuwait’s largest oil field.

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…