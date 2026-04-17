SANCTIONED 80: IRAN OPENS STRAIT OF HORMUZ — US, ISRAEL PUT ON NOTICE

Iran has announced that the Strait of Hormuz is open for the passage of commercial vessels, “in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon,” making it clear that the two are connected.

This, despite President Trump insisting “this deal is in no way subject to Lebanon,” in a desperate attempt to give himself legitimacy and to claim there was a purpose for his illegal sham of a meeting between envoys for the Lebanese government and Israel in Washington this week.



On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…