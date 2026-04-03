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SANCTIONED 78: IRAN DOWNS F-15 FIGHTER JET, PILOT MIA + U.S. MILITARY IN CHAOS AMID FIRING SPREE

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Rachel Blevins
Apr 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Reports say one F-15 crew member was rescued and a search is underway for a second after Iran shot down the U.S. fighter jet they were flying, over the southern Tehran Province. This, as the Trump Admin has vowed to continue to escalate their illegal war of aggression, and Tehran has promised to continue its strategic response.

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…

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